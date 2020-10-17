‘SoP violations’: PM Imran advised not to allow PDM rallies in future

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government and federal agencies have sent their reports to Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting the federal government to penalise the opposition alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and not to allow the alliance to hold public rallies in future.

An informed source on Saturday revealed that the PDM leadership had violated several clauses of its agreement signed with the district and Punjab governments.

However, the prime minister would take a final decision in this regard.

“The reports claim that the written agreement was violated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leadership as the public meeting at Gujranwala did not end per the mutually agreed time,” the source said.

Moreover, the reports revealed that the rally participants right from start from Lahore to Gujranwala also violated Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) of Covid-19 as no PML-N leader wore facemasks while social distancing norms were also violated.

It was further suggested that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had agreed not to make speeches to the rallies from Lahore to Gujranwala but she openly violated the agreement by addressing the rally participants at Shahdara.

The source claimed that the PDM’s rally was monitored by some key federal and provincial ministers who also sent their reports to the PM Office.

The reports concluded that if the PDM rallies are allowed to take place in future, the same may lead to a major resurge of second phase of coronavirus pandemic.