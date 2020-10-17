Six labourers die after falling into factory’s chemical tank

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, at least six labourers died after falling into a chemical tank of a factory here at SITE area on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the bodies of the labourers have been recovered from the tank. The labourers were cleaning the chemical tank inside the industrial unit located near Naurus Chowrangi in the SITE area when they fell into it and died.

On getting information, rescue teams reached the scene and retrieved the bodies. They were shifted to a nearby medical facility for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a huge fire erupted at a factory in Karachi’s SITE area on Saturday morning. Police said fire brigade vehicles have arrived at the scene to put out the blaze that has been declared a third-degree fire. Television footage showed plumes of black smoke rising from the industrial unit.

A person is said to have sustained burn wounds in the fire incident. As per initial reports, a short circuit triggered the blaze, the police said and added no loss of life has been reported.