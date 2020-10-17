Sindh seeks Rs70bn investment for Red Line project

KARACHI: The Sindh transport department has opened tender for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project, eyeing for Rs70 billion foreign investment for 26-kilometre modern transportation design.

The route of the 26-kilometre BRT Red Line project will connect Model Colony to Johar Complex en route Jinnah Avenue and Malir Cantt while the buses will run through University Road, Hassan Square and Numaish roundabout.

It would be the first-ever transport project to be run without any subsidy by the government, whereas, a wide cycling track will also be built along with the bus route.

The provincial government will also establish a bio-gas plant in Cattle Colony for Red Line buses project to generate approximately 20,000-kilogram gas with the cattle dung on a daily basis. The Sindh Mass Transit Authority and Trans-Karachi Company will initiate construction work on the project.

Earlier in August, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved ML-1 railway line, Karachi’s Red Line BRT, US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor and other projects worth billions.

The participants of ECNEC had approved the modification in construction expenditures of Red Line Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project in Karachi which would now complete with the cost of Rs78.38 billion.