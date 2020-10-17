PML-N may be banned over anti-state activities: Sheikh Rasheed

–Nawaz Sharif to suffer same fate as Altaf Hussain, railways minister claims

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) may be banned over anti-state activities and speeches by its leadership.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he claimed that the PML-N had tried its best to get a deal from the government and several meetings, including one in the Renaissance Istanbul Hotel in Turkey, were held in this regard.

“Nawaz Sharif, I know about the meeting at Hotel Renaissance in Istanbul [that took place] at 11:20,” he said, putting a finger to his lips. “I am not allowed to speak on it.”

The railways minister challenged the PML-N to resign from the assemblies if they are serious in their campaign against the government. “Hand in your resignations. You will know where you stand,” he said.

He predicted that the PML-N would be divided into parts after Dec 31, adding that there was no threat to the government from public gatherings and rallies of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said that governments could not be toppled by organising rallies and that the PML-N’s supremo’s speech had strengthened Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s government instead.

He said Nawaz spoke the language of enemies by criticising the Pakistan Army, adding that now it was death of politics of Nawaz in the country, warning that he would suffer the same fate as MQM founder Altaf Hussain for his diatribe against the military leadership.

“Your political funeral will come from London. Your politics will not thrive in Pakistan now,” said the federal minister.

Rasheed further said that Nawaz was playing a dangerous game against the Pakistan Army, slamming the former prime minister of towing the line of international powers by tarnishing the image of the armed forces.

He said that the PML-N itself voted for the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and now its leadership was speaking against him and the Pakistan Army.

He said that Pakistan Army was protector of the country and soldiers were sacrificing their lives for security of the country.

He said that the PDM kept the media engaged for one month and could not gather as much people as they were expecting.

To a question, he said that prices of flour and sugar would decrease in two months.

About the railways, the minister said that all freight trains would now be booked online like all passenger trains.

He said that technical allowance of the railways workers was being increased by up to 25 per cent which would facilitated 31,000 workers.

He said that milage allowance of the drivers had also been increased.

He announced that pension would be disbursed among all retired employees on the inaugural day of Hassan Abdal railway station.