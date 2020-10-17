PIA’s former MD, director HR arrested over ‘misuse of authority’

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines, Ejaz Haroon, and former director human resources PIA, Hanif Pathan, for alleged misuse of authority, involvement in financial irregularities and illegal recruitments.

The FIA Corporate Crime Circle Karachi arrested the former PIA high-ups for making the alleged illegal appointment of Salim Sayani as deputy managing director (DMD) of the national carrier in 2009 after violating the set regulations for recruitments.

According to FIA officials, Sayani, a Pakistani origin USA national, had been appointed on the salary of $20,000 per month besides other perks and privileges including medical coverage, a 5-star hotel room for three months and family accommodation in Dubai at the expenses of PIA.

The first information report (FIR) in the case stated that Sayani had been granted seven per cent salary increment every year, besides the provision of insurance coverage up to $1 million; $1 million in case of kidnapping for ransom; $1 million in case of death or injury of the employee during kidnapping in service and to legal heirs for the death of the employee and three-month gross salary on the maturity of contract for each completed year of service.

The arrests were made after an inquiry which traced grave violations of regulations for the appointment of deputy managing director of the national carrier as even no advertisement was published in any newspaper nor other candidates were invited to complete the process in accordance with the PIA rules. Moreover, the top officers had not acquired services of any consultancy firm for the recruitment.

In 2018, it was reported that the FIA had launched an inquiry against Haroon, for allegedly committing massive corruption, being involved in money laundering, and accumulating assets beyond known sources of income abroad.

Ejaz Haroon had stepped down from the post of MD of PIA in 2011 after the national carrier’s employees had protested against his appointment.