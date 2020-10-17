Pakistan to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Oct 30

Eid-e-Miladun Nabi will be celebrated on October 30 as the moon for Rabiul Awwal was not sighted on Saturday.

The month of Rabiul Awwal would now start from October 19, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday.

The committee’s session to sight the moon was held in Karachi with Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman in the chair.

Meetings of the zonal committees took place at their respective provincial headquarters. The Pakistan Meteorological Department experts were also a part of the session.

The decision was announced in a statement issued to media.