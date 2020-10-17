Pakistan stands for economic security, regional peace: Yusuf

LAHORE: Days after his interview with Indian journalist Karan Thapar made waves across the border, Dr Moeed Yusuf, special assistant to the prime minister on national security, on Saturday stressed the importance of changing the global perception of the country, saying Pakistan now “stood for economic security and regional peace”.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Yusuf said: “It is important to change Pakistan’s narrative in the world. Pakistan’s narrative is of economic security and the world has not seen that. This is what I want to work on.”

Yusuf’s presser comes days after his interview, the first of any public office holder to an Indian outlet after the illegal Indian annexation of occupied Kashmir in August last, made waves across the border for disclosing that following the Aug 5 move, New Delhi had reached out to Islamabad expressing a desire to resume bilateral dialogue.

In an all-encompassing interview, Yusuf, while exposing Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, laid out conditions and requirements including the reversal of scrapping of Article 370 which granted a semi-autonomous status to the held region to resume talks.

Addressing the presser, he recalled India had tried to propagate the narrative of “shining India” but the international community could now see “how shining it was”. “But Pakistan’s narrative is one of peace and taking the region forward.”

“Our focus is on where we are and my office’s goal is that Pakistan’s new narrative is recognised in the world,” he added.

“We ourselves say we are a very small market. How can the world’s fifth or sixth biggest country [population-wise] say that?”

Yusuf also termed the media “Pakistan’s diplomats” and called on them to play their role in changing the country’s narrative, pointing out that foreign publications “picked up news” on the country from local media outlets.

“I request you, you can talk about the state and criticise it, but Pakistan’s narrative should be apparent [in your coverage].”

Yusuf, who was widely praised for adopting a hard-hitting stance during the interview, said he was “saddened” by one aspect of the interview’s feedback. “90 per cent of the feedback said that this was the first time a Pakistani fearlessly replied to India. Why would we be fearful? Our basic message is one of peace.”