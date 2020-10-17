Imran vows zero tolerance for ‘dacoit’ Opp

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently addressing the members of the coronavirus relief team at the Tiger Force Convention in Islamabad.

The prime minister started his address by welcoming the Tiger Force volunteers and thanked them for their spirit.

Commenting on the speech of deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif during the opposition rally, Imran said he was using inappropriate “language” against the army and ISI chiefs at a time when Pakistani soldiers were constantly sacrificing their lives for the nation.

More details to follow