Govt warns Opp against playing ‘dangerous game’

ISLAMABAD: A day after the multi-party anti-government alliance sounded war drums and took on state institutions for allegedly stepping into civilian jurisdictions, the government on Saturday warned the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against playing a “dangerous game”.

Addressing the participants of the gathering from his residence in London, deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, in his compassionate and strong-worded speech, accused the security establishment of ending his government and “imposing” an “incompetent” prime minister on the nation.

Responding to the speech, the federal government said the opposition was causing harm to the country by targeting state institutions.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said: “You are causing the country a lot of harm [and] are using the language of our enemies which is something we will not allow you to do. We stand behind our institutions and will not tolerate any such comment which will endanger our security or the people that stand for it.”

Chaudhry, while commenting on Nawaz’s speech, said the former premier was acting like a “scorned lover”.

“[Nawaz] can’t understand how to exact revenge from the Army for jilting him. He is unable to forget the past when he was [the favourite].”

Chaudhry also warned the opposition against playing a “dangerous game”. “Don’t disrespect our jawans [soldiers] and martyrs by adopting this narrative,” he said, adding that it was India’s agenda to draw a comparison between the upper and lower ranks of the Army.

“This is why I was against Nawaz going abroad […] because when such people go abroad, they become Altaf Hussain. They become an asset for the international establishment.”

He added that when the opposition talked about the difference between Pakistan Army officers, they were pushing India’s agenda. “That is why the people of Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal rejected you.”

Chaudhry went on to say that the opposition’s targeting of the Army and the courts was saddening. “This is an attack on the state. If you want to exact revenge in this manner, by saying that until the Army and the courts play a role in helping you save your money, then [realise] that no one will do this.”

You are now working on a dangerous narrative and this will also fail, he said. The minister added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s prediction during a TV interview in 2011— that the opposition would band together once the process of accountability was initiated — was ringing true.

“Understand this now and in the future, we will not grant you relief on any of your cases and Nawaz will be brought back from London.”

During his briefing, Faraz called the opposition’s rally a “flop show”.

“Their show of unity lacked unity, belief and discipline. The way that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was made to address empty chairs […] I think it was made obvious that they don’t have a programme or a way forward for the people.

“Those who didn’t accomplish anything during 40 years of governance, what will they be able to accomplish now? They are here to empathise with the poor but when was the last time Maryam Nawaz interacted with a poor person?

“What do they know about the poor and the problems they face? They didn’t even have such people at their rally.” Faraz added that the result of a month’s worth of hype and speeches was a half-full stadium. “People left without listening to the speeches.”

The information minister also lambasted PML-N leader Khawaja Asif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for using “inappropriate” language for women that were “not involved in politics”.

“[Bilawal] your own mother was in politics. Did you not realise that the language you were using may not be appropriate?”

Meanwhile, Chaudhry mocked the opposition for only being able to gather 15,000 to 18,000 people after spending millions.

“The population of Gujranwala is in the millions [and] the opposition was only able to gather 15,000 to 18,000,” he said, adding that the PDM president addressed empty chairs at two in the morning.