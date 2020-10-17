Crucial that world recognises Pakistan’s new narrative of economic security: Moeed Yusuf

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Saturday it is crucial to change the perception of the country’s narrative and to push the message that Pakistan stood for regional peace and economic security.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, the special assistant said, “Pakistan’s narrative is of economic security and the world has not seen that,” as he urged the media to play their role in changing the country’s narrative.

“India’s narrative was ‘shining India’ and the world can see how much it’s shining,” Yusuf added.

“Pakistan’s narrative is one of peace and taking the region forward,” said the PM’s aide as he elaborated that it is the goal of his office to ensure recognition for Pakistan’s new narrative.

Inviting other countries to form a partnership with Pakistan, the PM’s aide said: “We say that we are a small market. We need to have confidence in ourselves. We’re the fifth or sixth biggest country in the world.”

Referring to his recent interview with Indian media outlet The Wire – the first by a Pakistani official after India revoked occupied Kashmir’s special status, Yusuf said he was “saddened” by one particular part of the interviews feedback.

He said 90 per cent of the feedback said this was the first time a Pakistani fearlessly responded to India. “There’s no political agenda with the Kashmir issue,” the special assistant clarified.

Exposing India’s brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the aide stated that India is spreading a narrative that the Kashmir dispute is over. “In my interview, I made it clear. I said, not over my dead body.”

He reiterated that Pakistan stands for peace and taking the region forward. “There is only one country and none of its neighbouring countries supports it. If you see what is happening inside [India], I’m sure you will understand.”

Earlier this week, Dr Yusuf, in an interview to Indian journalist Karan Thapar said that Pakistan desired peaceful ties with India and wanted to resolve all issues through dialogue.

However, he asserted that for any meaningful dialogue to take place between the two neighbours, India has to release all political prisoners in Kashmir, end inhuman blockade and restrictions, rescind domicile law that allows non-Kashmiris to settle in the disputed territory, stop human rights abuses and end state terrorism in Pakistan.