Court extends bails of PML-N leaders in NAB attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and Capt (r) Safdar Awan until Oct 20 in a case related to violent clashes outside National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) office.

In August, chaos was witnessed outside the agency’s office after PML-N workers clashed with police personnel ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau.

The counsels for Sanaullah and Awan appeared in court as it resumed hearing. They requested the court to put off the hearing for the time being, saying they will begin presenting arguments in the case on Oct 19.

Sanaullah’s counsel stated before the judge that police had arrested as many as 58 persons from outside the NAB Lahore office. Terrorism charges were incorporated in the case at the government’s behest, he alleged.

He said the terrorism charges were added immediately after the appointment of the incumbent Lahore police chief, Umar Sheikh.