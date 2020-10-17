Corona killing spree continues in Pakistan with 13 fresh victims

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 13 more lives in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,638, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, 641 more people tested positive for the infection during 32,465 tests conducted over the last 24 hours. A total of 3,943,734 tests have been conducted so far.

The national tally of cases has reached 322,452. Around 306,640 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with addition of 805 recoveries recorded over the previous 24 hours. There are a total of 9,174 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. Of the total patients under treatment, 78 are said to be in critical condition and they have been moved on ventilators. No Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

So far, Sindh has reported 141,474 cases, Punjab 101,425, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,565, Balochistan 15,644, Islamabad 17,913, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,398, and Gilgit Baltistan has reported 4,033 cases.

About 6,638 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,574 in Sindh, 2,288 in Punjab, 1,265 in KP, 194 in ICT, 146 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 81 in AJK.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Health Department has announced 23 more cases of Covid-19 in the province in the last 24 hours. The tally of active cases of Covid-19 in Balochistan has dropped to 199 cases, a spokesperson of Balochistan Health Department said.

The health officials conducted 1,063 tests in Balochistan in the last 24 hours finding 23 positive cases of novel coronavirus. Total count of coronavirus cases has reached 15,644 after detection of 23 new infections in Balochistan, the spokesperson said.

Provincial health department said that 98 percent of coronavirus patients have recovered in Balochistan. The death rate by the disease remained at one percent of the total cases with overall 146 deaths by Covid-19, the health department said.