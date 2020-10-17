CAA fines Qatar Airways for Covid-19 guidelines violation

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has fined Qatar Airways for failing to observe the government-devised health guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman of the Aviation Division, said, in a statement issued Friday, the government “has taken serious notice” of violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on an international flight operated by the national flag carrier of Qatar.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has taken serious notice of violation of SOPs on International flight by Qatar Airlines which resulted in putting the health and safety of the passengers as well as personnel working at the Airport at risk. pic.twitter.com/eBUxM0rI0R — Aviation Division PK (@AviDivPK) October 16, 2020

The violation, he added, resulted in putting at risk the health and safety of passengers and airport personnel.

According to the statement, the aviation regulator imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the airline and obliged it to cover all Covid-19 testing and quarantine expenses of the persons it had put at risk.

The airline has yet to release an official comment on the incident.

The CAA has already directed the airlines operating flights to and from Pakistan to ensure compliance with the guidelines to protect passengers from contracting the disease.