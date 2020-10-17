Bail of Rana Sana, Capt Safdar extended in NAB office attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar until October 20 in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office attack case.

The counsels for Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar appeared in court as it resumed hearing. They requested the court to put off the hearing for the time being, saying they will begin forwarding arguments in the case on October 19.

Sanaullah’s lawyer stated before the judge that police had arrested as many as 58 persons from outside the NAB Lahore office. Terrorism charges were incorporated in the case at the government’s behest, he alleged. He said the terrorism charges were added immediately after the appointment of the Lahore’s CCPO.

Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar are among the PML-N members nominated in the case. On August 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed with each other shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.