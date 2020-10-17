Another soldier martyred in Balochistan; 3 injured

RAWALPINDI: One soldier embraced martyrdom and three others got injured when terrorists raided a patrolling party of security forces near Jhaki Post in Turbat, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, during the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Waseem Ullah embraced martyrdom.

It is pertinent to mention here that 20 security officials have embraced martyrdom in different terrorist attacks in the last five days. On Thursday last, at least 14 security officials, including seven Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Gwadar district.

According to the military’s media wing, the security personnel were escorting a convoy of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) from Gwadar to Karachi when a large number of terrorists ambushed the convoy near Ormara on Coastal Highway.

The security personnel responded effectively and ensured the security of the OGDCL persons and managed their safe exit from the area. During the encounter, seven FC personnel and seven security guards embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said, adding that substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists.

In another terrorist attack on Thursday, six Pakistan Army personnel including Captain Umar Farooq embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Razmak subdivision of the North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.