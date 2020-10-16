‘You saved our foreign exchange’: PM Imran commends stents

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing an inauguration ceremony at NUST, Islamabad, said the locally produced stents will benefit the country by saving foreign exchange by preventing imports.

“You saved our foreign exchange [reserves] and gave us the opportunity to provide treatment to more poor patients,” PM Imran Khan told the gathering, further expressing his joy as he congratulated NUST on achieving the production locally made stents.

As many people in Pakistan perish to heart diseases, he felt this achievement would help patients get stents at a lower cost as well as reducing imports.

PM Imran noted that exports of the country had dropped, adding that no country can prosper when “dollars go out more” and are “coming less” in the country. He added that, due to this factor, the country has to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the country’s “dollars-decrease and reserves deplete”.

“If we want to develop our country, more dollars should come into the country than they go out,” he said.

He went on to compare the situation to China, and how that country had prospered once its exports went up.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan also struck out at the government, and their attempts to obtain a ‘NRO’.

“We have to make difficult decisions and difficult decisions take us forward,” PM Imran Khan said.

“Many times in life, we have the choice of walking two different paths. We are encouraged to take the easy way out,” he said.

“You wake up in the morning and you have all the dacoits gathered up against you, and [you want to] go for the easy way and compromise,” he added.

“Our lives will also become easy. We will do speeches in parliament and three or four years will go by. But, this is the path to destruction,” he warned.

He added these difficult decisions define a person and their direction in life.

The premier added that Pakistan’s direction had been going well in the ’60s with its high exports, but that in the ’70s the country got mixed with Islamic socialism.

“The direction now needs to be corrected again and the mindset needs to be fixed. The challenge we face is that government departments need to be told that they have to go on this direction,” explained PM Imran.

In his closing remarks, the PM offered some words of encouragement to the students.

“Through my experience, the most important lesson I want to give you that will benefit you is that humans have the potential that no one else has,” said PM Imran.

He advised them not to “limit their vision so much”.

“The number one requirement for it [success] is what is your vision for life. Define what kind of human being you want to be, and when you decide what you want to become, that will define your potential,” explained PM Imran.