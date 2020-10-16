﻿ Twitterati have a field day busting Indian major’s fake letter posing as Gen Bajwa | Pakistan Today

Twitterati have a field day busting Indian major’s fake letter posing as Gen Bajwa

by Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: With the battle of perceptions and narratives at its peak, a retired Indian military officer has been trolled on Twitter for sharing a forged letter posing as Army Chief Gen Qamar Javad Bajwa, with netizens calling it an attempt to create a gulf between the armed forces and the public.

The undated letter, shared by Maj (r) Gaurav Arya Thursday, while informing the Gujranwala Corps Commander of a planned protest by PML-N workers outside his official residence, “requests” him to take necessary measures as, according to intelligence, the local PTI leadership has planned to target the demonstration.

Netizens had a field day as they pointed to the glaring mistakes in the “secret” letter: no official number and date, the number of corp was written in roman instead of digits. Some officials also pointed to the “wrong signatures” of the army chief.

A user noticed the 30 corps is not responsible for the handling of the law and order situation. Another pointed out that the corps commander’s residence is in the cantonment area which is, administratively, outside the main city.

According to APP, the forged letter is being seen by the Pakistan cybersecurity experts as part of an ongoing campaign to defame the armed forces through a cyberwar to create confusion amongst the public.



