Twitterati expose Indian major’s so-called Gen Bawja letter

ISLAMABAD: With the battle of perceptions and narratives at its peak, a retired Indian military officer has been trolled on Twitter for sharing a forged letter which he claimed was written by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javad Bajwa, with netizens calling it an attempt to create a gulf between the armed forces and the public.

The undated letter, shared by Major (r) Gaurav Arya Thursday, while informing the Gujranwala Corps Commander of a planned protest by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers outside his official residence, “requests” him to take necessary measures as, according to intelligence, the local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has planned to target the demonstration.

Pak Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa asking his Corps Commander to ensure protection of PML (N) cadres from PTI goons. Very interesting times ahead in Pakistan. This is not just a letter. This is the Pak Army fast losing patience with @ImranKhanPTI Ek chaal sheh aur maat ♟ pic.twitter.com/a7n4PvyY0Z — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) October 15, 2020

Netizens had a field day as they pointed to the glaring mistakes in the “secret” letter: no official number and date, the number of corp was written in roman instead of digits. Some officials also pointed to the “wrong signatures” of the army chief.

Proves point that he not only has a low IQ but is a liar also as no one passes such instructions in writing.

RAW should de hire him.

There are glaring factual mistakes:No Date/Number,Wrong signatures of Gen QJB,SD is:Commander 30 Corps & Not as written.30 Corps is not XXX(Roman.) https://t.co/pNH1gMmurm — SHAFAAT SHAH (@INFANTRY28) October 15, 2020

A user noticed the 30 corps is not responsible for the handling of the law and order situation. Another pointed out that the corps commander’s residence is in the cantonment area which is, administratively, outside the main city.

The more important thing that expose fakeness of letter is that no resistance of CCs is situated in that area. Even the demonstration itself is being held in Gujranwala city while cantonment area is not situated in jurisdiction of GRW city. Get some knowledge before propaganda. pic.twitter.com/M7DEuFc6Ub — Sangeen Ali Zada (@sangeen_zadran) October 15, 2020

According to APP, the forged letter is being seen by the Pakistan cybersecurity experts as part of an ongoing campaign to defame the armed forces through a cyberwar to create confusion amongst the public.