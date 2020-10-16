Those who brought Imran to power will realize he’s not worth it: Bilawal

LALA MUSA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilwal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the facilitators who brought Imran Khan to power will have to realize that he is not worth it.

He said this while addressing a press conference in Lala Musa, just before leaving for Gujranwala where Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was holding its first public gathering in its planned series of protests.

Bilawal Bhutto said that it is unfortunate that the tactics of a fascist government is apparent on the ground. Houses of PPP workers are being raided by the police, workers are arrested and cases are initiated against them, he said.

The selected premier had offered help to the opposition for holding public rallies but now he has resorted to heavy handedness against political workers, he added.

He said that Imran Khan should know that he cannot initiate a case against hunger. He cannot arrest unemployment and he cannot continue as a puppet prime minister.

Bilawal Bhutto said that pre-poll rigging has started in Gilgit Baltistan elections. He warned that rigging in GB elections will be the biggest threat to national security.

He said that he is going to GB to lead the PPP election campaign and added that if rigging is carried out, then he would go to Islamabad with the people of GB to get their rights.

“We have given our blood and sweat for democracy and now the time has come to get the result of that blood. We want answers of our sacrifices and will have to restore the real democracy. The father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam had promised rights of the people in Pakistan but unfortunately, that promise has not been fulfilled yet,” Bilawal said on the occasion.

“We do not want that a selected and puppet government is imposed on the people of Pakistan in the name of democracy. We do not consider this government to be a democratic government. Today after the public gathering in Gujranwala, Imran Khan and his facilitators will also come to this realization,” he added.

Responding to a question, Bilawal Bhutto said that Friday’s session of the Parliament has been made a joke.

“Imran Khan is a coward who speaks in the national assembly only when the opposition benches are empty. Imran Khan has not followed a single democratic norm. Today’s assembly session is to provide Imran Khan to deliver a speech to the empty house.

Responding to another question,” Chairman PPP said, adding that every institution should work within its domain.

“The army should be at the borders instead of the polling stations. Our demands have been presented by the APC in the shape of a unanimous resolution. Today, entire Pakistan is looking at Gujranwala and is on one side while Imran Khan (a single person) is on the other in Islamabad. Today the people of Pakistan will decide the fate of the puppet prime minister. He said that the PDM is on the streets with the peoples’ narrative.”