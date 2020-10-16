Today is the Centenary of the founding of Aligarh

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan thought the condition of Indians could be improved only when they got a modern education. For this purpose, he established a Persian school in. Muradabad in 1859, when there was no school previously there. Mr Strachy, the collector founded a Government school to which students of the Persian School were also admitted at the same time. Sir Syed delivered his views on the importance of modern education. He said, through a small pamphlet published in Urdu and English:

‘The purpose of education has always been to enable a man to develop his intellectual power to the full, so that he may grace any situation that arises, that he may know the difference between right and wrong and gain the ability to comtemplate the divine mysteries of nature. Education should strengthen his character, help him to look after himself and concentrate on the life to come.”

Before retirement (one year after the college’s foundation), Sir Syed had collected money from such cities as Aligarh, Patiala, Lahore, Patna and Mirpur. In a 20 years, his great efforts provided a secure income for this institution’s annual expenditure of further Rs 80,000. We can see the great surprise at this in an Iranian visitor’s own words: “It is a miracle. How could one man manage to complete that which could not even be accomplished by his Government.”

Moreover, the following lines from Altaf! Hussain Hali’s Hayat–i–Javed may be of interest, in connection with the spirit of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan being under influence of English and the English people, culture, politics and so on:

“In those days Sir Syed considered English a more effective means of instruction then any Indian Language. This opinion was expressed some thirty years ago, In the course of time, however. Sir Syed must have realized by experience that a worth less education can be important as much in English as in any other language,”

Sir Syed found the panacea of the Muslims in westernization. So he merged all his efforts, attempted to bring social, political, moral, cultural and religious westernization through Westernization education. In a speech he said:

“The only thing which good raises the Muslim’s to the high pinnacle of progress is high education and until and unless we produced men with high education, we would continue to be down-trodden and would never reach the honourable position which we like to reach.”

In Ghazipur,he achieved his goal, and established a society with highly educated persons both Muslim and Hindus, in January 1863, the Scientific Society. The duke of Argyle was elected its patron and Sir Syed was given the office of honorary secretary. Its main object was to translate scientific and classical works of English and Urdu, and persuade Muslims to study English.

In 1864, Sir Syed established a school at Ghazipur. Muslims were against the idea of English being taught and there was nothing encouraging about their donations. Sir Syed had collected about Rs 17000 Rupees and started construction, though he knew Rs 18000 were required. The school was built entirely from public contribution. Raja Hari Dev Singh was appointed patron and a committee was made to run the school. Urdu, English, Persian, Arabic, and Sanskrit were taught. Sir Syed hoped that this school should grow as an institution. But he was transferred from Ghazipur to Aligarh the same year, and ultimately his dream of the Ghazipur school remained unfulfilled_ If he would have stayed for a few more years in Ghazipur, the school would have been given the status of college, Later on, it became the Victoria High School Ghazipur.

In 1864, after his transfer, the Scientific Society could not work in his absence, so all things belonging to it, including its staff, were moved Aligarh with him. Then the Judge of Aligarh, William Bremly, was elected president of the Society. Now, the society had been housed permanently in Aligarh, in a fine building with a garden, bought for Rs. 30,000, and the foundation stone was laid by the Lieutenant Governor of the North West Provinces. On 14 February 1866, the building was opened for the society by Mr William, the Commissioner Meerut.

For the society, Sir Syed started a journal in 1866, which later developed into the Aligarh Gazette. It was weekly and then biweekly. He always managed to contribute, on Western education. It was the main object of the journal how to understanding between the British and the Indians, especially the Indian Muslims. It is also remarkable that often one column was written in Urdu and the other in English. Thus it was profitable for both the English and Indians. The gazette always remained a valuable source to increase the educational and social status of Indians, especially the Muslims, to put them through westernization And the main reason was that Sir Syed himself was editor and chief writer of the gazette.

After returning from Britain to India, Sir Syed started another journal, Tehzib-ul-Akhlaq to create greater awakening among Muslims for westernization.. As soon as his first issue came out, it was widely criticized. But he faced it all, and continued on his path. In this journal he had expressed his desire to have a Muslim college. In Benares, a suggestion was made. that a school be founded under the patronage of the proposed Madarasatul Ulum. On 31 August 1873, the same suggestion was put to the subcommittee in Aligarh, by its secretary, Maulavi Samiullah Khan. On 21 December 1873, he pointed out the way to remove opposition from the rnadrassa was to found an attached school. His proposal was accepted by all. The central committee at Benares requested its secretary to proceed. On May 24.1875, the queen’s birthday, the school was opened, while Sir Syed duly arrived at Aligarh from Benares. Maulvi Muhammad Khan, the deputy collector of Aligarh, presided over the function. Classes started in June.

The Viceroy, Lord Lytton, and Lady Lytton, arrived in Aligarh on 8 January 1877 to lay he foundation stone of the Mahomedan Anglo-Oriental College. Thus, the Aligarh school had become a college. In this college, only two departments were started, the English department, in at normal university courses were taught, and the Oriental department, in it the courses prescribed by the committee were taught. But later on it was decided that all modern subjects should be taught in Urdu, including Arabic, Persian, Science and Literature, and English should be taught as a foreign Language, for one hour only. Classes were started on 1st January 1878. The college was affiliated to Calcutta University, for its first arts examination, and this affiliation was extended in 1881 to BA and MA, and in 1883 for Law. The college was also affiliated to Allahabad University, in Arts, Law and Science, for higher degrees.

The College building project was a problem. This was not only due to lack of money but also because Muslims thought it would be sinful to give donations. In 1873, Maulavi Imdadul Ali, the Deputy Collector of Kanpur, opposed the cause. He declared that those who wanted the ‘Madrasatul Uloom’ set up, were not really Muslims. Later, many magazines and newspapers were opposed. Many ulema ordered the community not to donate, while fatwas were issued accusing Sir Syed of heresy. On the other hand his cause was supported by the Punjab Akhbar, the Patiala Akhbar, the Avadh Akhbar and the Urdu Guide,

And the MAO College turned into “Aligarh Muslim University” in 1920.