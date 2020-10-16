The clock is ticking on Pakistan’s tech industry after the TikTok ban

Recently the internet went wild over a video clip posted by TikTok user “doggface208” of himself as he skateboards to the tune of Dreams by Fleetwood Mac, while sipping from a bottle of cranberry juice. Touted as a much-needed reminder of how to live in the moment in a year fraught with worries, the viral sensation spread like wildfire, catapulting the 1970s Fleetwood Mac classic to the Top 40 in lists of music streaming apps, and reaching its logical conclusion when the band’s drummer, Mick Fleetwood himself, paid homage to the video.

Until the country’s tendency to inflict bans on apps with little to no explanation or prelude is corrected, it will never inspire confidence in the global tech industry, which it desperately needs in order to realize its potential to become a tech leader in the developing world

This ability to capture the world’s attention through videos that that are no longer than a minute is par for the course for the app that has itself been the focus of attention in the tech world. It boosted the song from last year, Old Town Road by Lil Nas X, to NumerOne on the Billboard Hot 100 and its short, entertaining videos have become a regular feature on the phone screens of teenagers and adults all over the world. The extent and progress of TikTok’s universal appeal in the developing world is perhaps unprecedented and Pakistan is no stranger to it. Yet days after Pakistan’s most popular TikTok star, Jannat Mirza, hit 10 million followers on TikTok, Pakistan’s monolithic telecommunication authority, PTA, banned the app for “immoral content”– damaging a rare opportunity for Pakistan’s incipient technology sector.

TikTok, which was launched by Chinese tech giant, ByteDance, in 2017 and has since gone on to reach more than 1 billion downloads, has lately had its fair share of controversy and bans. Despite sharing similarities with other apps featuring short videos such as the now-extinct Vine and musical.ly (which it acquired in 2018), the artificial intelligence-based engine that powers TikTok sets it apart from everything that came before it. The AI algorithm that carefully tracks your usage of the app to provide you with an endless, precisely-tailored stream of the content that you enjoy, has been critical to TikTok’s success, but has also been the soaurce of its many troubles in recent years.

Even as TikTok has spread over the world, its core technology is believed to have never left the Chinese mainland. With ByteDance being at the forefront of China’s push into AI in the private sector and TikTok’s obscure algorithm being the object of the tech world’s fascination– and envy– this has raised no small measure of cybersecurity concerns. In the beginning of the year, the US military blocked access to TikTok for its service members and last month, the Trump Administration declared its intention to completely ban the app in the USA unless it sold its US operations to a US company – a prospect that drew many interested bidders and gave the app an expected valuation of $60 billion.

In April of last year, India– which was TikTok’s largest market– banned the app citing concerns over risqué content. ByteDance claimed this cost the app $500,000 a day, and only after a widespread social media campaign and commitments to better moderation and greater investment in India, was the ban lifted. However, more recently, after border clashes at the Line of Actual Control between India and China, cybersecurity concerns caused the India government to ban the app once again, along with other Chinese apps such as WeChat.

It is not difficult to see how ,in a world where TikTok has few friends, Pakistan could have capitalized on a rare opportunity. Having cultivated a following that transcended political and socioeconomic barriers that have often seemed insurmountable in the country– TikTok found its 12th largest market in Pakistan. If TikTok had been courted to widen its footprint in Pakistan and increase its investment in the country’s technology sector as another step in Pakistan-China cooperation, it may well have gone on to become a crown jewel in the PTI government’s “Digital Pakistan”. Yet by banning the app on what seems to be little more than a misguided impulse, the authorities have undermined confidence in Pakistan’s nascent tech industry. While TikTok has recently made an effort to address cybersecurity concerns, resolving issues related to vaguely-defined “immorality” is a much tougher prospect.

It has been said that investing in TikTok right now would be like investing in Facebook in 2010– getting in on the ground floor of this opportunity has been the desire of many a tech investor salivating over the prospect of a future Initial Public Offering by ByteDance. Pakistan may yet be able to salvage its budding relationship with the cultural and technological phenomenon, and perhaps even use this as an opportunity to aggressively negotiate with ByteDance, similar to what India did last year. Yet until the country’s tendency to inflict bans on apps with little to no explanation or prelude is corrected, it will never inspire confidence in the global tech industry, which it desperately needs in order to realize its potential to become a tech leader in the developing world.