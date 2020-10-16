Protests against cleric’s assassination underway in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Ulema Committee (KLC) is holding protests in several areas of Karachi today to protest the assassination of prominent cleric and head of Jamia Farooqia seminary Maulana Dr Mohammed Adil Khan.

Khan, the son of late prominent scholar Maulana Saleemullah Khan, who founded the Jamia Farooqia seminary, was shot dead along with his driver in a suspected targeted attack in the city last week. Prime Minister Imran Khan, while terming the incident “condemnable”, had said for the last three months, his government had been aware of “India’s attempts to target kill [scholars] from Sunni and Shia sects to create sectarian conflict across the country”.

Several shops in different areas remained closed since in the morning and public transport was scarce, as KUC had urged traders and transporters to close their businesses. A heavy contingent of police and Rangers officials has been deployed in different areas of the city.

Leader of the banned Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi, while speaking at a press conference on Thursday said that a peaceful protest was KUC’s right. He warned that if the killers were not arrested, they would be compelled to exercise other options.

Flanked by other KUC members, including Qari Allah Dad, Maulana Hamad Madani, Maulana Taj Hanafi, and Maulana Rab Nawaz Hanafi, he said that the assassination of Dr Adil and lack of arrest of the killers had put a question mark over the performance of the government.