Premier prays for 20 martyred in terrorist attack

Prime Minister Imran offered his condolences and prayers for the security personnel and army men who had lost their lives in recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

An attack on the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) convoy on the Makran Highway had resulted in the deaths of seven security personnel and seven army men. Separately, an explosion from an improvised explosive device (IED) had killed six army personnel in North Waziristan.

“My deepest condolences & prayers for the 20 security personnel, including 6 army men, martyred in 2 cowardly acts of terrorism yesterday. The entire nation stands behind all our security forces as they continue to lay down their lives for the safety & security of Pakistan,” PM Imran said in a tweet on Friday.

The security personnel martyred in the Ormara attack were identified as Subedar Abid Hussain, resident of Layyah; Naik Muhammad Anwar, resident of Sibi; Lance Naik Iftikhar Ahmed, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan; Sepoy Muhammad Naveed, resident of Chakwal; Lance Naik Abdul Latif, resident of Pishin; Sepoy Muhammad Waris, resident of Mianwali; Sepoy Imran Khan, resident of Lakki Marwat; Havaldar (retd) Samandar Khan, resident of Lakki Marwat; Muhammad Fawadullah, resident of Lakki Marwat; Attaullah, resident of Dera Ismail Khan; Waris Khan, resident of Tank; Abdul Nafay, resident of Kohat; Shakirullah, resident of Kohat; and Abid Hussain, resident of Bannu.

Earlier, the prime minister had condemned the attack on the OGDCL convoy and sought a report of the incident.