PPP leader Rashid Rabbani dies of coronavirus

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Political Affairs Rashid Rabbani passed away on Thursday after suffering from Covid-19.

The family of the PPP leader confirmed that Rashid Rabbani had died of coronavirus. He was on a ventilator for the past few days after suffering from severe symptoms of the virus.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the sad demise of his provincial cabinet member and said that he was among the close aides of the PPP leader Benazir Bhutto.

“His services for the democracy will be remembered forever,” the chief minister said while paying a tribute to Rashid Rabbani.

It is pertinent to mention here that another member of the Sindh cabinet, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on June 02, died of coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital in Karachi.