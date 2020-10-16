PDM set to show muscle in Gujranwala today

LAHORE/GUJRANWALA: The joint opposition is all set to take on the government today as it holds in Gujranwala today the first of six scheduled public gatherings, aimed at ousting the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11-party alliance of the opposition including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has vowed to turn the Gujranwala rally into a “big power show”, asking Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz to resign if the venue is packed to the rafters.

The demonstration is set to be the first of many in cities across the country. Leaders of major opposition parties, including PML-N vice president Maryam, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will participate in the rally.

The decision to hold the rally in Gujranwala was taken last week. The opposition had initially planned to begin its movement from Quetta. However, last Monday, it announced to launch its campaign from Punjab.

Maryam will be leading her party caravan scheduled to reach Gujranwala. However, PML-N leaders say the placing of containers in Raiwind forced the party to revisit its strategy regarding her departure. “Seeing the government’s intentions, we are reviewing Maryam’s departure plan to Gujranwala from her Jati Umra, Raiwind, residence,” a senior PML-N leader said yesterday. On the other hand, PDM president Fazl will leave for Gujranwala in a rally from Jamia Ashrafia at Ferozepur Road, Lahore today.

Yesterday, the office of Gujranwala deputy commissioner formally granted permission for the holding of the rally to the opposition parties. The permission was, however, conditional and laid out terms and conditions that participants would have to follow.

According to the list, no participant would be allowed to enter the site of the rally without a mask and everyone would be seated at a distance of three to six feet from each other.

The notification further states that police can check any vehicle parked at the rally for security purposes. “The organisers will ensure discipline at the venue and cooperate with law enforcement agencies for the maintenance of public order.”

The notification also said no person belonging to a proscribed organisation, or who has been convicted, would be allowed to participate in the rally or address the public.

It also emerged that deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif will also address the rally from his residence in London where has been staying since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment.

The news was confirmed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif yesterday through a tweet.

“@NawazSharifMNS will address Gujranwala jalsa, Insha’Allah! Arrangements being made. What a moment it would be!” she had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the government notification also strictly prohibited “anti-state/objectionable/offensive slogans” at the event in addition to speeches against constitutional offices, armed forces, and judiciary.

“In case of violation of any of the terms and conditions, the organisers shall be liable to face legal proceedings and NOC/permission shall be liable to be cancelled immediately,” the notice had read.

400 PDM/PML-N WORKERS BOOKED, SCORES ARRESTED:

The Punjab police on Wednesday booked some 400 activists and workers of the opposition parties, mainly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in different parts of the province for flouting the coronavirus guidelines. In its response, the PML-N claimed the government made the move to “sabotage the rally”.

Meanwhile, Sharif has urged the police to “not comply” with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “unlawful orders” to arrest the PML-N/PDM workers.

“Police must NOT comply with Imran Niazi’s unlawful orders to arrest PMLN/PDM’s workers, raid their homes or hinder their travel to Gujranwala,” he tweeted Wednesday after the news of arrests emerged.