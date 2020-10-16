PDM flexes its muscles, kicks off anti-government movement from Gujranwala

–Nawaz questions government’s double standards via virtual address

–Maryam urges people to stand by opposition to oust incumbent government

–Bilawal slams government over record inflation, ‘one-sided accountability’

–Fazl accuses PTI government of serving interests of foreign players

LAHORE/GUJRANWALA: Under the banner of newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the joint opposition kicked off its anti-government campaign from a public rally in Gujranwala, where thousands of people were in attendance, thus validating the opposition’s purpose of showing off its street power.

After hours-long journey, opposition leaders reached Gujranwala late at night. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz was the first to reach the venue along with party workers and supporters and welcomed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who reached with his convoy after her. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s caravan was the last to enter Gujranwala, who came to the city with a large number of party workers.

Opposition leaders, including PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Javed Hashmi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir, National Party’s (NP) Abdul Malik Baloch, Awami National Party’s (ANP) Mian Iftikhar Hussain and PPP’s Latif Khosa, were also in attendance.

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, while addressing the participants through video-link, lambasted the government for “failing to do its job” and said that people were for paying for its “incompetence”.

“Today the stoves of people’s houses in Pakistan have gone out, people have become unemployed. Paying gas and electricity bill is no longer affordable, and even medicines are out of public’s reach. The incumbent government has killed the people. I do not know how shamelessly these people go to the media and tell stories here and there,” he said.

“Whose fault is it? Imran Khan Niazi’s or those who brought him into power? Who is the real culprit? Who stole the people’s vote? Who rigged the election? How did the vote you cast get into someone else’s box? Who closed the RTS [Results Transmission System] in the dark of the night? Why were the results withheld? Who made the losing PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] win? Who betrayed the trust of the people’s vote? Who re-heated the horse-trading market to form a ‘selected government?” he asked.

“We will no longer be afraid to expose the real culprits. We are not cows and buffaloes, we are people of conscience and we will never sell our conscience. The people must stand as a against the oppressors,” he continued.

The former prime minister went on to question how a dictator managed to leave the country while being convicted by a court and other political leaders, including him, are tortured. “Why are elected prime ministers not allowed to complete their five-year term?” he asked.

Regarding the accusation of treason against himself, he said that this is not the first time that dictators have accused public leaders because they speak of the constitution and law. “Then who are the patriots? Those who destroyed the constitution or those who divided the country into two pieces?” he asked.

Nawaz went on to accuse the incumbent government of being the most corrupt one he had seen in his 35-year career. “The method of the present government is to lie so much that it seems to be true and under this guise the government has heated up the market of corruption,” he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was involved in corruption as well. “Niazi will have to give receipts to the ownership of Bani Gala and Zaman Park assets,” he said, adding that Imran had not been cleared simply by receiving former chief justice Saqib Nasir’s NRO.

“Aleema Khan will also have to give an account. Billions of fundraising cases will also be investigated. Niazi will not get any NRO on foreign funding case,” he added.

The PML-N supremo insisted that “these people have looted billions of rupees from the people.” He further commented on the achievements of his own era, wherein the electricity prices were lower and unemployment was down.

“We worked hard and showed our strength to the world. We brought the country out of darkness by producing cheap electricity and brought peace to the country. We ended terrorism, started businesses, and ended poverty and unemployment in our time. In our time, it was expected that Pakistan would soon be one of the largest economies and the World Bank and IMF [International Monetary Fund] were also acknowledging Pakistan’s progress. At that time, not only was our government doing this alone, but PDM leaders were also involved. Pakistan is a peace-loving country and we also want peace but with self-determination, equality and self-respect. We want to live with self-respect even within the country. We have angered a country like Saudi Arabia, which is one of our closest friends, and the situation at the moment is that Saudi Arabia is so angry with us that it is not even willing to talk to us,” he said.

In contrast, he spoke on how Imran’s government had not taken steps to reduce the price of sugar, and how the drug prices have “skyrocketed”.

Maryam, while addressing the crowed, stated that the people themselves are calling for Imran’s removal. She added that she was not trying to bolster any politician, but merely to carry out the will of the people.

“I have brought the case of the people before the people. No one has the right to remove a public representative. Only the people should have the power to form and overthrow the government,” she added.

She also urged the people to support the opposition in ousting the incumbent government.

Bilawal, during his address, said that Pakistan’s economy is witnessing the worst period in its history, adding that “people even do not have bread for two times.”

He further remarked that the situation had not been this bad even after the global financial crisis in 2009.

“The change is that today there is historical inflation and unemployment in Pakistan,” he said. “The poor are living in poverty while the youth are moving around with degrees but are not finding employment.”

He talked about the increase in prices for groceries, and compared it to the increase in wages seen when the PPP was in power

“This is a change of Imran Khan and his selectors. Today, every sector in Pakistan is in crisis,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chief also lambasted the government for “one-sided accountability”.

Being the last to address the crowd, Fazl questioned PTI government’s loyalty towards the country, accusing it of serving the agenda of foreign players.

Earlier, former prime minister and PML-N leader Abbasi, while addressing the participants of the rally, said that the crowd inside the stadium was signaling towards the victory of democracy in Pakistan.

Lashing out at the PTI government, he said, “They have no answer as to how inflation has taken place in the country.”

“Today, those who brought Imran Khan also remember Nawaz Sharif. Today, everyone remembers Nawaz Sharif. This government has failed because its foundation was hollow. People give trust in the form of vote, there should be no betrayal,” he said, adding that he only wanted to urge respect for the vote because “only a free election can save the country”.

Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, in his address, said, “We are embarking on a national duty today.”

“Today, all the opposition parties of the country have come together on one platform and will remove the government with the people’s power. Pakistan can no longer afford Imran Khan’s government.

No one in the country is happy with the current government. The days of the government are numbered and the government will go in days, not months,” he said.

ANP’s Iftikhar, while addressing the crowd, said that the government has bankrupted the country while inflation has skyrocketed, and the whole nation has turned against the government. “PTI was given way and today our way blocked but neither container nor police nor coercion can stop us,” he said.

Former premier and PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf told the crowd that a person who lies cannot be a leader. “Inflation has broken our backs, and unemployment has left us nowhere but they blame everything on previous governments. What have you [PTI] done in two years? This government has tortured the people of Pakistan for two-and-a-half years. I want to tell them to do as much oppression as they themselves can bear. Very soon the new sun will rise. If Pakistan is to be saved, then this government has to be removed,” he said.

Reportedly, it took the PML-N VP six hours to exit Lahore due to blockades.

“There is an ocean of people front, back, right & left. This is unprecedented,” she wrote on Twitter. “Took us 6 hours precisely to get out of Lahore,” she said in a tweet at 8 PM on Friday.

Sources in PML-N said that Gujranwala police and district administration had blocked the roads leading to Jinnah Stadium, where the PDM rally took place, by placing containers at 32 places.

Furthermore, Ring Road from Ada Plot to Sialkot Motorway was kept completely closed from 12 noon to 4 pm. Reportedly, Ring Road was closed on the recommendation of the Lahore’s traffic police chief.

Similarly, the administration also sealed the secretariat of PML-N located in Model Town Lahore and placed containers on all sides while the citizens also faced difficulties due to the containers.

“I have dedicated myself to your struggle, your mission for Pakistan and its people. May Allah be with us and may we return triumphant and victorious. Pakistan Zindabad,” Maryam said earlier today in a tweet, addressed to the PML-N supremo who is also expected to address the rally.

Before leaving from Raiwind, Maryam, along with others, offered Fateha on the graves of her mother, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, her grandfather Mian Muhammad Sharif and Uncle Abbas Sharif.

As she was getting in her car, she thanked the workers of PML-N. “I salute your spirit. We are out for the rights of 220 million people. I hope the people of Gujranwala will come out today.”

Furthermore, she asked the police to not interfere in the journey. “The police and the bureaucracy also face difficulties. This is not only a war for the rights of the people but also for you. Today’s rally is the beginning of the end of the government. The ‘selected’ government will be sent home, she said.

In addition, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz also sent their security guards and vehicles for Maryam’s protection. To this, Maryam commented on how the leaders, who are in jail currently, were concerned for safety.

Bilawal started his side of the rally in Lala Musa, accompanied by Qamar Zaman Qaira, Ashraf, Faisal Saleem Kundi, Chaudhry Manzoor and Hassan Murtaza, where he addressed a press conference as well.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition alliance was committed to restoring the sanctity of the vote. While talking to media persons outside Jamia Ashrafia, he said, “The common man in Pakistan is suffering due to fake governance and government incompetence.”

“The opposition […] is committed and there should be no impression that any of the parties are waiting for an agreement. All [parties] are committed and are united in restoring [the sanctity] of the people’s vote,” he said. “We do not have personal enmity with anyone. But it should be specified that Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis. It does not belong to Western entities.”

“We have come together to remove the illegitimate parliament. This movement will be a milestone in sinking the ship of the rulers,” he remarked, adding that “the issue has now gone beyond in-house change”. The JUI-F chief felt general elections were the only way to remove corruption from the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that in-fighting has begun between the members of the 11-party anti-government alliance. Pakistan Today learnt that JUI-F workers had attacked PML-N workers after both parties exchanged bitter words while sitting near stage.

It is worth mentioning that there were reports of violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOP) in both the Gujranwala rally and the rally held my Maryam in Lahore, where many people were seen without face masks.

A day earlier, the incumbent government had previously stated that the PDM must follow the guidelines if it wishes to hold rallies.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, while addressing a press conference on Friday, said that legal action would be taken if the sit-in of PDM was not implemented as per the agreement.

“Opposition should not endanger the lives of the people as the Corona Act could have banned the rally, but the opposition must also realize its national responsibilities. The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in the country. We have been told in writing that [the opposition] will provide masks and sanitizers to the participants. Arrests are being propagated by written agreement.”