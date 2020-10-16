Pakistan to welcome US investment in advanced technology: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has said that Pakistan will welcome investment by American companies in different fields and desires that they bring in advanced technology.

Talking to US Charge d’affaires Angela Aggeler on Thursday, he said that Pakistan desires to further strengthen the all-round cooperative partnership for mutual benefit.

The US Charge d’ Affaires on the occasion appreciated Pakistan’s effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic challenge.

The minister agreed with the charge d’affaires’ view that while the coronavirus pandemic affected conventional means of communication, it also promoted new modes including digital communication.

Angela appreciated the minister’s views on promoting Pakistan-US economic cooperation.