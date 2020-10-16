There are multiple issues that our planet is facing today like, pollution, climate change and water shortage but overpopulation is creating harm for the environment. Overpopulation increases due to birth rate or decreased death rate. Human overpopulation is among the biggest issues in the environment. It gives effects while it increases the demand for resources such as fresh water, food or much thing that people need for living. A great scientist suggests that humans impact on the environment also as the result of overpopulation. It is creating several problems with land management, natural resources and water. In 2010 Singapore was one of the world overpopulation state which is being followed by Israel and Kuwait. Overpopulation had a number of effects. So, for saving the environment, the Government should control overpopulation.

Fozia Rashid

Turdat