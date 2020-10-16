Opp responsible for country’s sorry state, Faraz says

ISLAMABAD: Rounding on the opposition parties for lambasting the government for rising inflation, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Friday held the opposition responsible for the sorry state of the country.

The speech comes two days after the All Pakistan Clerks Associations (APCA) staged a sit-in in front of the Parliament House, Islamabad to protest against price hike and what they called anti-employees policies of the government. The protesters, who were endorsed by a number of unions, associations and organisations of government employees, urged the government to increase their salaries and allowances proportionate to inflation in addition to accepting their other demands.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Faraz said: “[The opposition] says that inflation is rising [but] you are its root cause. It is because of your policies and the collapse of government institutions over the last 40 to 50 years [yet] you expect us to fix this in two years.

“We will fix it and will enable the country and government institutions to stand on their own two feet.” Admitting to a rise in inflation, the minister added that it was a “temporary thing” and would be resolved within the next few weeks.

The government on Wednesday admitted the rising prices of wheat and sugar have added to the miseries of common people, saying it has started taking effective and practical measures, which will bring stability to prices of the commodities within days.

The minister further said: “[…] If [the opposition] thinks that they can put us under pressure, like they did when it came to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) proposals, that will not happen.”

President Dr Arif Alvi had summoned regular sessions of both houses of parliament Friday — the same day the opposition-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) prepares for its first rally in Gujranwala.

The opposition has claimed that the rally will lay the foundation for the ouster of Imran Khan’s government.

During the Senate session, the minister said that the opposition was staging the Gujranwala rally not in favour of “the likes of Saad Rafique” but to protect the “two royal families” who considered it their right to come into power.

“They say the elections were rigged […] gather the data and see how many election petitions you filed and how many PTI filed.” What double standards are these, he questioned, adding that the opposition was only happy when things proceeded according to their wishes.

He said that the opposition had “exposed themselves” and would not be coming back into power. “Their [days in] politics are up.”

HOUSE OFFERS PRAYERS FOR VICTIMS OF TERROR ATTACKS:

During the session, the Senate passed two resolutions expressing grief and sorrow over the deaths of former senators Syed Qurban Ali Shah and Hazrat Hameeduddin Sialvi, Radio Pakistan reported.

The House also offered prayers for the security personnel and private guards martyred in two separate terrorist attacks on Thursday.

During the question hour session, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that the country’s economic indicators were positive with foreign remittances witnessing a 20 per cent increase as compared to previous years.

“Despite resistance from some quarters, the government has strengthened money laundering laws,” he said, adding that it has now been declared a cognizable offense. He stated that Pakistan’s progress in this regard will be noted by the FATF at the next meeting.