Not the time to give izzat to votes from Waziristan: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz departed for Gujranwala, the venue for the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally, reminding that she was doing so to ensure vote ki izzat.

Talking to the media, she pointed out that “as a foot soldier” of someone currently in touch with other soldiers, she realises this is not the right time to talk about giving izzat to votes from Waziristan.

“I embark on this mission as your foot soldier, Nawaz Sharif, and the soldiers that you’re developing an understanding with. I have dedicated myself to your struggle, your mission for Pakistan and its people – except former tribal areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Sindh,” Maryam told the media as she left her Jati Umra residence in Lahore for Gujranwala’s Jinnah Stadium.

Later, talking exclusively to The Dependent, Maryam Nawaz answered questions regarding the scope and range of the areas and demographics whose votes’ izzat she’ll be striving for.

“Definitely not NA-48 or NA-50. No not Waziristan. It is too soon. They’ve only just had the right to vote, and now want izzat for that vote already? Now is not the time,” the PML-N vice president told The Dependent.

“The PDM is a selected group of opposition parties that will hold a series of selected protests in selected cities to oust the selected government of Imran Khan,” she further confirmed.