NA session turns into shouting match on PM’s arrival

As Prime Minister Imran Khan walked into the National Assembly on Friday, the session devolved into chanting and shouting from the opposition, who were yelling out anti-government slogans.

The session had begun sombrely, with prayers being offered for the security personnel and security guards who had recently lost their lives to terrorist attacks. However, upon the arrival of the PM, the session became chaotic.

The NA meeting coincided with the first Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally being held in Gujranwala, wherein the leaders of the opposition parties are holding a jalsa against the government.

This session had to be adjourned for 20 minutes so people could calm down.

It is possible that the reason for the chants was due to PM Imran’s comments. Earlier today, while saying that he had no problem with the opposition holding rallies, the premier had remarked, “Opposition is unemployed, there is no need to give them any importance”.

PM Imran further said that he wanted the “opposition to hold public gatherings every day” and added: “The opposition is being exposed before the public every day.”

The above was said at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) meeting and confirmed by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan