Lahore CCPO issues arrest warrants for CIA SP

LAHORE: A bitter exchange took place between Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh and Crimes Investigation Agency (CIA) Superintendent Police (SP) Iftikhar Asim during an official meeting at 2 AM last night after which the latter left the meeting, Pakistan Today learnt on Thursday.

Well-maintained sources in the Lahore police informed this scribe that a meeting of police officers was called by Sheikh at around 2 AM last night in Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s office, in which the CIA SP arrived late and when the CCPO inquired about the reason for his delay, Asim said that he was late due to ill health.

Sources said that upon hearing Asim’s reply, the CCPO rebuked him and used some words which made Asim angry and there was a bitter talk between them.

Sources further added that Sheikh also reprimanded Asim for not taking him into confidence over the arrest of Abid Malhi who was the main accused in the motorway gang-rape case and issued orders for the CIA SP’s immediate arrest.

However, when the arrest warrants were issued, Asim was also shocked and replied that he was not a constable or sub-inspector whom he could arrest and he left the meeting room.

Sources also confirmed that Sheikh issued orders to withdraw gunman and vehicle from CIA SP but Asim took his gunman and vehicle and left.

Later, the Lahore CCPO wrote to prosecution to register a case against Asim but the prosecution has not yet acted on the matter.

Sources further said that Asim has a lobby in Punjab Police which he is using against Sheikh’s attitude. The Lahore CCPO has also decided to remove the CIA SP from the post.

It is worth mentioning here that the opposition has a protest rally in Lahore on Friday which requires policing for controlling law and order, while the clash between these two police officers also does not seem to be resolved.

On the other hand, the spokesperson of Lahore CCPO told Pakistan Today that a detailed explanation from the CCPO Office will be given to the media soon.