Indian govt dismisses SAPM’s ‘fictitious’ bilateral talks claim

Days after Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Moeed Yusuf talked about India’s desire to hold dialogue, the Indian government on Friday declared the message as complete fabrication.

Two days ago, Yusuf had given an interview with Karan Thapar of The Wire, where he revealed India had desired to reopen dialogue with Pakistan. During the interview, Yusuf had outlined some conditions that would need to be met for the conversation to take place, including resolving the Kashmir issue.

However, New Delhi has now called the feelers for bilateral talks as fictitious.

“The statements made by him are contrary to facts on the ground, misleading and fictitious. As regards the purported message that was referred to, let me make it clear that no such message was sent from our side,” said Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava.

He added that is was part of “Pakistan’s efforts to divert attention from [the] domestic failures of the present government and mislead its domestic constituents by pulling India into headlines on a daily basis”.

He also advised Pakistan to stay out of India’s domestic policies.

During the aforementioned interview, Yusuf had claimed that Pakistan had proof of India aiding and abetting terrorist groups. To this, Srivastava replied, “The Pakistani leadership continues to indulge in an inappropriate, provocative and hate speech against India. Such support to terrorism against India and use of derogatory abusive language are not conducive to normal neighbourly relations”.

SAPM Yusuf has not yet offered a comment on Srivastava’s words.