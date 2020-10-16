Imran terms establishment of stents manufacturing facility a major progress

–Fawad says Pakistan’s progress is linked with science and technology

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while appreciating the initiative of manufacturing cardiac stents in Pakistan, said that the step will significantly reduce expenditures on treatment of heart diseases, besides saving foreign exchange.

The premier was addressing a ceremony after inaugurating N-Ovative Health Technology Facility at NUST on Friday. This is the first facility in Pakistan to produce cardiac stents and will make Pakistan the 18th country in the world to do so and the second Muslim country in the world and South Asia after Turkey and India, respectively, to produce stents.

He said that the mortality rate of cardiac diseases is very high in Pakistan and it is a praiseworthy decision to locally manufacture stents. The establishment of a facility for stents’ manufacturing is major progress, said Imran.

He highlighted that there was also a lack of coordination among institutions as compared to the 60’s era when the country was moving ahead in a good direction and its exports were gradually increasing. It is important to set the direction and mindset of the country, he urged.

“We have to make a pleasant environment for overseas Pakistanis here in the country as they are our precious asset. Our major issue is about being unaware of our capabilities and a vision is needed to explore the potentialities. Being just an Asian Tiger is not a vision, we can be anything as the human capabilities are unlimited,” he said.

The premier said that the government is focused on promoting local manufacturing and industrialisation to enhance the country’s exports.

He said that real development of the country is not possible without enhancing exports, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has set the direction right to focus on exports instead of imports.

PM Imran said that all the government departments have been directed to facilitate and create an enabling environment for investment. He said that overseas Pakistanis, who are the biggest asset of the country, are being encouraged and facilitated to invest in the country.

He also said that when PTI came to power, the country was facing a $40 billion trade gap. He added that the current account deficit ultimately leads to high inflation mainly due to rupee depreciation.

Giving assurance of full support to higher education, the premier said that the government will promote a knowledge economy. He urged the youth to have their visions and work hard to realise their potential.

Earlier addressing the ceremony, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that Pakistan is heading from import-based economy to manufacturing-based economy under the dynamic leadership of the PM Imran.

He said that Pakistan is advancing towards self-reliance under the visionary leadership the incumbent premier. He added that the future of Pakistan is attached with education and technology.

The minister said that linkage among defence, academia and industry is of vital importance to achieve the goal of the country’s development. He said N-Ovative Health Technology facility is an important milestone in the field of health.