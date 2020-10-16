First Pakistani dies from Covid re-infection

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rashid Rabbani is the first person in Pakistan to die from the coronavirus after having already recovered from it once.

According to a friend and fellow PPP leader, Waqar Mehdi, Rabbani had first contracted the disease in May, but had not shown any symptoms and had recovered within a week.

“Last week Rashid got sick again and when his condition deteriorated and he started gasping, he was taken to the Ziauddin Hospital in North Nazimabad, where he was tested COVID-19 positive again. This time his lungs were badly damaged due to re-infection and after remaining at least six days on ventilator, he passed away today”, Mehdi said.

While many cases of re-infection have emerged around the country, as reported by the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) and Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), no hospital has reported any deaths save for Rabbani’s.

“Rashid Rabbani, 68, had been brought to the Ziauddin Hospital with COVID-19 re-infection last week and his condition was very serious. He had to be shifted to the ventilator but unfortunately, his condition continued to deteriorate and he passed away today evening,” Dr Asim Hussain, Chairman of the Dr Ziauddin Hospitals, told a local news outlet on Thursday.

He added that the cases were rising throughout the country and that most people required ventilator support.

Rabbani is survived by his wife and daughter.