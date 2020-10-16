Fire breaks out in two Karachi factories

KARACHI: A fire that broke out at a factory in Karachi’s Landhi Town early Friday morning.

According to reports, the factory is located in Landhi’s Export Processing Zone in Sherpao Colony.

The building of the first factory has collapsed. Firefighters said the fire was increasing steadily and had spread to a nearby factory as well.

According to rescue workers, no one was injured in the fire.

There are six fire brigade vehicles currently at the scene and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has imposed an emergency at the water hydrant in Sherpao Colony.