Fabric of society is eroding

TikTok ban makes sense

The ban on TikTok by the federal government must be maintained, and no external or internal pressure should be entertained, and the only consideration should be to protect and strengthen our social values and traditions and save the precious wealth of the youth going astray by using mobile applications negatively

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) works within a given framework and performs its assigned tasks.

One of its task is “To investigate and adjudicate on complaints and other claims made against licensees arising out of alleged contraventions of its Act”.

Acting on this task, the PTA has just recently imposed a ban on a thepopular video-sharing app TikTok after receiving a number of complaints from different segments of the society. The PTA had earlier given a final notice to TikTok and given it considerable time to respond and comply with instructions for development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content. This step was taken quite rightly after TikTok management failed to implement the directions to check and curb unlawful and immoral contents and save millions of the youngsters from its evil and unhealthy impact. Such a positive and preventive step in fact should have been taken much earlier.

As the innovative technology is moving fast, every now and then new applications based on comedy and entertainment are being launched. Some of these mobiles are such which like others are destroying precious time, wealth and morals of the youth. TikTok tops such a list.

It is a matter of record that no less a person than Prime Minister Imran Khan is very much concerned and worried about fast spreading nudity and vulgarity, and he has directed all concerned authorities for checking and curbing such unhealthy trends lest social and religious values and traditions of Pakistani society go astray, and he has also issued directions for evolving a comprehensive strategy for curbing vulgarity spreading through social media and its applications.

A Chinese company had launched TikTok app in September 2016. After just over a year, in November 2017, TikTok bought app musically. Within no time, this app became famous around the world. In 2018, in USA alone, 80 million consumers had downloaded it. In the same year, it was downloaded by 800 million consumers in the rest of the world as it was then available in 150 countries in 75 languages.

In TikTok a video is made in just about hardly 15 to 20 seconds, and the consumer is only required to move his or her lips, and video is recorded and shared on the social media. In this very short duration video words with double meanings are spoken, strange and odd movements and actions are done and in order to draw the attention of the viewers, all limits are crossed in such a short time.

Youth just lose their senses and act like mad people so that they win more likes and followers among the viewers with the sole objective of making money. There are many girls and boys in Pakistan who have followers in millions. Youngsters make them their ideals and started following and acting like them, putting their studies and jobs aside. This application has its own ideals and heroes. Even a number of girls and boys can form a group to make their videos.

Misuse of modern knowledge and education, such as science and technology innovations and advancements, is destroying our society and dangers are much greater than one can imagine.

One can only be grateful to PTA for imposing a ban on Tok Tok and thus trying to save society from moral destruction though in a somewhat delayed manner.

People do immoral, vulgar and double meaning actions without applying their minds as to what they are doing.

People want all this for laughter and spending some leisure moments. But it is not proper and sensible that to laugh and cry, one just views a TikTok.

Not only in Pakistan but also all over the world TikTok is being used and abused negatively .

A report recently published said that incidents of sexual harassment and rape occur in the USA because of such mobile apps and vulgar scenes.

Such things have confronted the mobile users with a strange sort of danger because when a person want to use his mobile positively, he suddenly receives a vulgar video from nowhere and his attention is diverted. Even if you try to use your mobile positively, it would be buried under millions of immoral videos.

As many as 90 percent of TikTok followers and consumers are under 30. When he realizes that he has lost precious time and health in such unessential and avoidable apps it is rather late. In Pakistan, over 60 percent people are under 30.

Making money by becoming a star on TikTok is not something big. Real work worth appreciation is to make apps which benefit humanity at large and so the country earns precious foreign exchange.

What the PTA has done, was in fact for the parents to do. But the parents these days, by and large, feel helpless before their children. The children cannot be forced to do anything the parents want but still efforts should be continued to keep telling the children what is good or bad for them.

Electronic media and print media have during last few months have been reporting cases in which enthusiastic youth fall in river, ditch or well while trying to make a TikTok video. Youth have also committed suicide when stopped from indulging in such immoral activities. Youth thus going astray are not only great loss for their parents but also for the country which is deprived of their talent, energies and thinking.

The ban on TikTok by the federal government must be maintained, and no external or internal pressure should be entertained, and the only consideration should be to protect and strengthen our social values and traditions and save the precious wealth of the youth going astray by using mobile applications negatively.