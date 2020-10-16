It is a fact that drug addiction is one of the most horrifying evils in the world. It hampers the development of a country as well as the world. It destroys the contact with other people and family members or friends. There are some of the top countries that make drug like Germany, United States of America, Belgium, France, Switzerland and Ireland. The disease model of addiction describes an addiction as a disease with biological, neurological, genetic, and environmental sources of origin. There are many impacts of drug addiction like they loose their physical and mental balance. Moreover they also cannot work in the same place regularly. Parents are the responsible for it, if the parents do not let their children to sit with the bad habitic people then absolutely today they could not be in this position. Lastly, It is a humble request to the governments to stop drug first of all you have to arrest the drug simuglers.

Balach Daad

Turbat