Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan

The country’s virus positivity ratio has gone above 2 percent for the first time in sex weeks according to the recent speech of Minister for Planning, ( Asad Umar). And some days earlier National Command and Operation Centre( NCOC) warned about increasing risks of COVID-19. Recently a senior leader of People’s Party died due to complications of coronavirus infections at the Ziauddin hospital on Thursday. He had to be shifted to the ventilator, but unfortunately his condition continued to deteriorate and passed away. Even maintaining large gatherings, not taking distancing measures, considering masks not useful , these can once again can bring the second wave of coronavirus. Now already winter emerged, suffering from flue and cough threats are common which may further be the symptoms of COVID-19 . Understand this truth very well that Pakistan has not defeated virus completely rather because of successful lockdown which brought good consequences. And virus is impossible to be finished until public cooperate with it in following SOPs. I urges public of Pakistan to be going through virus effective measures until we gain a vaccine to control it .

Barkatullah

Turbat