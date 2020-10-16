CCPO’s controversial transfer of CIA SP

It has emerged that after an argument with Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Superintendent of Police (SP) Asim Iftikhar is being transferred to the traffic department.

According to a notification from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Iman Ghani issued on Friday, Iftikhar will be moved to the post of Punjab Traffic Headquarters SP. Furthermore, he will be replaced by the current Traffic SP, Tariq Aziz. This post change is immediate, but no reason was given.

According to sources, a meeting at the Safe City Authority headquarters between CCPO Sheikh and the CIA SP had turned into a heated argument, and the CCPO had issued arrest warrants for the latter afterwards. However, Sheikh’s seniors intervened and the warrant was later withdrawn.

It is pertinent to mention that CCPO Sheikh had told Iftikhar that his services were no longer needed. Sources say that the CCPO’s brazen approach has alarmed the other SPs.

He said the main concern of the officers was that Sheikh had started treating senior police officers like his junior subordinates, against whom he had been taking “unwarranted” punitive steps, getting as many as 10 of them booked or arrested, since he assumed Lahore CCPO’s charge.