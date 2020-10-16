Brilliant mob writes physics paper that conclusively disproves Salam’s Grand Unified Theory

A violent but brilliant mob on Thursday wrote and published a groundbreaking paper in the respected journal Nature Physics which conclusively disproved the Grand Unified Theory that had been co-authored by Nobel Laureate Dr Abdus Salam.

“The paper was written on the spot in Gujranwala, where the violent mob had assembled, sent via e-mail and was published immediately because of its sheer brilliance,” said Andrea Taroni, chief editor of the prestigious physics journal. “The process of peer-review took only fifteen minutes because of the fascinating brevity of this brilliant, brilliant bit of scientific literature.”

“This is distressing and sad, given how my life’s work has been undone,” said Sheldon Glashow who shared the 1979 Nobel Prize for Physics along with Steven Weinberg and Dr Abdus Salam. “And it is even more perplexing that it has not been upturned by some bright spark over at MIT or Caltech but by a violent mob in Gujranwala Pakistan!”

However, mob members, when contacted, asked Glashow not to take it to heart. “We have no problem with him or the other one,” said Zeeshan “Shani” Mughal, an unemployed TikTokker. “It was Abdus Salam we were after.”