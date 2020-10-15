Terrorists kill 20 army personnel in two attacks

A convoy for the Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on the Makran Coastal Highway was attacked by a militant group, it emerged on Thursday.

According to the reports, the militants opened fire, resulting in death of at least 14 people, including security personnel.

The vehicles were travelling to Karachi from the port town of Gwadar when they were ambushed near the small town of Ormara, about 250km (155 miles) west of their destination.

The bodies of those killed were shifted to a nearby naval base, reports said.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the area has been cordoned to aid the investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident was similar to previous assaults by armed ethnic Baloch separatist groups on convoys on the same stretch of highway.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack on OGDCL, and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

Separately, another six personnel were killed in a bomb attack near Razmak area of North Waziristan. The attacked used a improvised explosive device (IED) and resulted in the deaths of one officer and five soldiers.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported the martyred persons as Captain Umar Farooq, 24 years; Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, 37; Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, 44; Havaldar Younas Khan, 36; Naik Muhammad Nadeem, 37; and Lance Naik Asmat Ullah, 30.

It appears that terrorists have intensified their activities against the security forces, particularly in Balochistan and North Waziristan.

Violence in the northwestern districts of North Waziristan and South Waziristan, once home to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has been on the rise this year, with a series of gun attacks and bombings targeting security forces.

The latest incident comes four days after two soldiers were martyred and three others sustained injuries in an attack on a security post in Shawal valley of North Waziristan.

The area was once virtually ruled by the TTP but a large scale Pakistani military operation launched in 2014 killed thousands of fighters and displaced the TTP’s leadership and command structure into neighbouring Afghanistan.