Fazl predicts govt will be out by year’s end

Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman predicts the government will “not see December”.

The statement was made just before the anti-government alliances’ first rally on Friday.

“A sea of people will rise in Gujranwala on October 16,” said Fazl during a rally in Charsadda. “A sea of people will rise in Karachi on October 18. A sea of people will rise in Quetta on October 25 and on November 22, the largest gathering in the history of Pakistan will be seen in Peshawar,” he added.

His statements echo the sentiments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who had said earlier this week that the incumbent government is on its way out, claiming that it will be removed before January through the efforts of the PDM. She had referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan as “handpicked” and called the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government unconstitutional.