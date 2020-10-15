Rana Sanaullah threatens violence if people are barred from PDM rally

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said that the incumbent government has “decided to act sanely” but warned that the party would resort to violence if any protesters are stopped from coming to the first Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally tomorrow.

“Tomorrow, if we receive any report that anyone was stopped from coming to attend the rally, if there is any disturbance, then the Punjab government, as well as those sitting in Bani Gala, will be pushing people towards violence and if that happens, you (government) will be responsible,” Sanaullah said.

The above was said on Thursday during a press conference in Gujranwala. The first PDM rally is scheduled to take place in the city tomorrow.

Regarding comments from the incumbent government, who said they’d arrest PDM members if they did not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), Sanaullah remarked that no official police complaints have been launched regarding violations since the pandemic started, and insinuated that this was a ploy by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to break up the rally.

“This is so they can arrest anyone they want saying that they were violating SOPs,” the PML-N leader said.

On the occasion, Sanaullah claimed that the incumbent government was “more dangerous than Covid-19”, and called them “Covid-18” in reference to their 2018 election victory.

Earlier today, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while talking to the media, said that, “Today, every person in the country is anxious. This government has failed. Today, the country’s economy has been ruined due to the ineligibility and corruption of this government”.

“This behaviour by the speaker reflects that these people want to paralyse the parliament. They don’t want the voices of Pakistan’s masses to be heard in the parliament,” Abbasi added while accusing the government of trying to artificially shorten the planned rally.