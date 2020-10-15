Punjab imposes restrictions to control air quality

Strict restrictions have been imposed by the Punjab government to counter the worsening air quality in the region.

According to a notification released by the provincial government, there is recorded evidence of persistent deterioration in the Air Quality Index in Punjab.

These activities have been banned in Punjab according to the notification:



Burning of any type of crop residue Vehicles emitting visible smoke and pollutants falling into inadmissible limits All industries working without emission control system and contributing to a deterioration in the Air Quality Index All stone crushers operating without wet scrubbers Burning of all types of solid waste, tires, rubber, and plastics Sale and use of all types of sub-standard fuels All types of encroachments which cause hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic on public roads including footpaths Any kind of parking which may cause hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic All types of activities without proper safeguard which contribute in generating fugitive dust Uncovered and open dumping/storage of construction material Uncovered transportation of construction and other material like sand, mud, and cement Any unauthorised activity which may contribute to the formation of smog For brick kilns: