Personifying democracy

AT PENPOINT

Reviving memories of the Sun-King

When he said “I am democracy”, Imran Khan sounded like an eerie echo of Louis XIV’s reputed saying, ‘L’état, c’est moi’ (the state, it is me). Louis XIV is not one of his heroes; at least he did not carry out a U-turn like those of Napoleon or Hitler, which Imran used to justify some of his own. Louis was the Roi-Soleil (Sun-King), whose statement represents the arrogance of the absolute monarch. The really interesting thing is that Louis may never have said it, and it was an ascription to him in the late-18th century, along with such other sayings as ‘the King can do no wrong’. However, more accurately, when he was on his deathbed, he is recorded as saying, Je m’en vais, mais l’État demeurera toujours. (I am going away, but the State will always remain). That is an astonishingly perceptive view after a reign of 72 years, by an old man who had seen his son and one grandson die, and though he had been the most powerful monarch in Europe, had engaged in a final war to get a grandson inherit the Spanish throne, and apart from the domestic losses, had spent his last years in fear that the last Army of France would be broken in the field.

Imran has not shown that realisation. In fact, his seeing himself as democracy because he won four seats and his party got the most votes in the 2018 election shows that he did not absorb the lessons on offer to him at Oxford, where he read PPE (philosophy, political science and economics), perhaps preferring to focus on his performances for the Oxford cricket team, of which he was a member. The essence of democracy is that it does not rest in any single person. It is thus unlike a monarchy, especially in the absolutist model developed under Louis XIV.

Imran should realize that anyone winning more than one seat is merely putting the country to the expense of a by-election. The confusion between popularity, reflected in the ability to win seats and garner votes, should not be confused with democracy, which involves such concepts as tolerance and free speech, neither of which have had much traction under Imran. Tolerance has been sacrificed for the opposition, with NAB acting as a sort of enforcer for the government. It is not the sole agency being used, but it still seems to be the agency of choice.

The models that have been followed here have been monarchical, because they have been presidential, with even prime ministers imitating that style. When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto became Prime Minister under the 1973 Constitution, he no longer remained President, but he ensured that he would retain all the perks of the position. He ensured that the Prime Minister enjoyed no fewer privileges than the President. When Muhammad Khan Junejo took office in 1985, after the revival of the office, he took over the protocol that had existed for Bhutto, and this has remained unchanged. With the President not losing anything of the perks he enjoyed under a presidential system, and the PM replicating them under the prime ministerial, the protocol for the latter was more suited to a head of state rather than a mere head of government.

Bhutto wanted to keep the prime ministerial office very obviously that of the first person of the state. After all, he was succeeding two highly autocratic and powerful presidents, so it made sense of sorts to make the office of PM powerful, not just in terms of actual powers, but of protocol. The presidential protocol had followed that of the Viceroy under the Raj. It should be noted that while the original president, that of the USA, was elected, and the Viceroy selected, both were monarchs. The USA had decided to elect its monarch, who enjoyed the powers that the British monarch had back in 1787. The president being head of both state and government reflects the position back then: the PM was not yet legally head of government, and the King still had that position. The Viceroy of India was appointed by the monarch (after 1858, when the British took over from the East India Company), on the PM’s binding advice. However, he was head of both government and state, and enjoyed a lifestyle which was both monarchical and colonial. That lifestyle was taken over by Governor General, President or Prime Minister.

Mian Nawaz Sharif is accused of following the example of the Mughal Emperors. That might well be true, but it does not seem that the PM’s protocol has been much revised to reflect the switch to democracy personified. The PM’s daily trip from his Bani Gala residence to PM House, by helicopter, reflects that, as well as the reason: security. The PM does not get that protocol because of his rarefied status, but because of the high risk of attack. Two of the societies which Imran has expressed admiration for, Sweden and the Riasat-i-Madina, have had very democratic heads of government, but have not had very good records against assassins. Sweden’s PM Olaf Palme was assassinated while bicycling to work. He was the only Swedish PM to be assassinated, but the Riasat-i-Madina saw the last three of its four Caliphs killed. Actually, only Ali ibn Abi Talib (RA) was assassinated by a political opponent; Umra ibn Al-Khattab (RA) was assassinated by a slave with a personal grievance, and Osman ibn Affan (RA) was killed by a crowd of rebels, who had first besieged his house.

The distancing of the people from the PM might keep him aloof from the public, but it also keeps assassins away. Pakistan has gone through the trauma of losing one PM to assassination (Liaquat Ali Khan), as well as an ex-PM campaigning for re-election (Benazir Bhutto). While heads of government naturally object to being assassinated, the trauma inflicted on the nation is great. While buffaloes might not be a good idea, bulletproof vehicles are.

He should also realize that by naming the ISI as the agency the opposition wants to control, he may be revealing more about himself than about the opposition. There is less the righteous anger of the crusader against corruption, than the pettishness of the current favourite fearing replacement by old favourites he has supplanted.

The freedom of expression in democracy requires a free press, and an acceptance of the criticism of the government’s performance. If criticism is met by suppression, not only is this undemocratic, but it also results in the government being deprived of red flags about its flaws, but to a chorus of ‘all is well’ and ‘all hail’ that may give instant gratification, but that will disappear in growing public protests.

Dictatorship has many virtues, but it should not be confused with democracy. It might even give the government strength enough to dictate election results. That may be why Imran calls himself not just democratic, but democracy itself. He has been accused of being backed by the establishment. In fact, that is one of the main planks on which the Pakistan Democratic Movement intends to campaign. Imran might find that concentrating on doing democratic things might be more effective than merely saying he is more democratic. Instead of echoing Louis XIV’s apocryphal quote, maybe Imran would do better to think about his deathbed statement.