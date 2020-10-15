Opp gets conditional permission to hold Gujranwala rally

LAHORE: The Punjab government has granted conditional permission to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the anti-government alliance of the 11 opposition parties, for the holding of a rally in Gujranwala.

A notification issued by the office of Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner on Thursday listed terms and conditions that participants would have to follow. According to the list, no participant would be allowed to enter the site of the rally without a mask and everyone would be seated at a distance of three to six feet from each other.

The directive comes a day after Punjab police arrested some 400 activists and workers of the opposition parties, mainly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in different parts of the province for flouting the coronavirus guidelines. In its response, the PML-N accused the government made the arrests to “sabotage the rally”.

The notification further states that police can check any vehicle parked at the rally for security purposes. “The organisers will ensure discipline at the venue and cooperate with law enforcement agencies for the maintenance of public order.”

The notification also said no person belonging to a proscribed organisation, or who has been convicted, would be allowed to participate in the rally or address the public.

The decision to hold the rally in Gujranwala was taken last week. The PDM had initially planned to begin its movement from Quetta. However, last Monday, it announced to formally launch its campaign from Punjab.

It later emerged that deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif will also address the rally from his residence in London where has been staying since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment. The news was confirmed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif today through a tweet.

“@NawazSharifMNS will address Gujranwala jalsa, Insha’Allah! Arrangements being made. What a moment it would be!” she tweeted.

The government has also strictly prohibited “anti-state/objectionable/offensive slogans” at the event in addition to speeches against constitutional offices, armed forces and judiciary.

“In case of violation of any of the terms and conditions, the organisers shall be liable to face legal proceedings and NOC/permission shall be liable to be cancelled immediately,” the notice read.

Meanwhile, Sharif urged the police to “not comply” with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “unlawful orders” to arrest the PML-N/PDM workers.

“Police must NOT comply with Imran Niazi’s unlawful orders to arrest PMLN/PDM’s workers, raid their homes or hinder their travel to Gujranwala,” he tweeted.

The PDM’s Gujranwala rally is set to be the first of many in cities across the country as the opposition steps up efforts to oust the government. Leaders of major political parties, including PML-N’s Maryam, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman will participate in the rally.

Maryam will be leading her party caravan scheduled to reach Gujranwala. However, PML-N leaders say the placing of containers in Raiwind forced the party to revisit its strategy regarding her departure.

“Seeing the government’s intentions, we are reviewing Maryam’s departure plan to Gujranwala from her Jati Umra, Raiwind, residence,” a senior PML-N leader said.

On the other hand, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman will leave for Gujranwala in a rally from Jamia Ashrafia at Ferozepur Road, Lahore on Friday.