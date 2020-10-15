October heatwave?

The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned that the unusual heatwave waves may prevail in different parts of Sindh including Karachi over a week, a smart high alert was imposed at all the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) run hospitals due to in the rise of a heatwave after forecast of (PMD). Actually, a high pressure area over central Asia, rised the temperature to 40-42 centigrade which causes a heavy warm and dry weather in the city. According to official sources the all of KMC’s medical and health services were asked to pay strict attentions on their duties round the clock. People were warned too to avoid stepping out from 9am to 5pm if no emergency or urgent. An United Nation office on Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRT) warned that high temperature resulted 13pc of all disaster death worldwide and the majority caused heatwave waves with 91pc death between 2000 and 2019. Apart from it, the May and June heatwave waves of 2015 caused 1,229 death in Pakistan. Similarly, over 72,000 European were killed in heatwave in 2003, and Russia was also faced heatwave waves in 2010 which resulted more than 55,000 deaths. Currently, two more heatwave waves caused over 1,400 death in France in 2019. The medical and health services department are requested to alert the people to take precautionary measures to avoid irresponsibility going out.

Shadri Akbar

Kech