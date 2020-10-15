Nawaz’s proclamation to be published in two UK papers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has received a petition from the federal government regarding the publishing of proclamations in British newspapers on the proclaimed offender and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The petition stated that the “applicant (federal government) seeks indulgence of the IHC for permission to publish the proclamation of Nawaz Sharif in Daily Telegraph (London) and Daily Guardian (London) for the proper administration of justice for fulfilling the requirements of the law as a convict (Nawaz Sharif) is currently residing at Avenfield apartments Mayfair properties London UK.”

It is necessary that publication be made in these newspapers for effective service, the petition added, stating that the federal government would take care of the related charges.

The petition was submitted by Assistant Attorney General Muhammad Nadeem Khan Khakwani.

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan claimed that they have complete details of Nawaz Sharif’s meetings in London.

“We know whom he is visiting and holding meetings in London,” said Babar Awan while talking to a private television channel, as he claimed that they have details and footage of all such meetings.

Awan said that everybody knows that the PML-N leaders have looted the national wealth and their entire political activity is aimed at seeking a deal for Maryam Nawaz so that she could reunite with her father in London.

Two days ago, a video surfaced on Twitter where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was seen violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus imposed in the United Kingdom.

The video was shared by a Twitter user who said, “More than 6 people are not allowed to be together in the UK at the moment. He is breaking the law there too.”

The London Metropolitan police were tagged in the tweet, and have acknowledged it, but no action has been taken yet.