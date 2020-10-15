NAB likely to file 11 corruption references in accountability court against opp leaders

ISLAMABAD: Upcoming Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to grant approval to file 11 corruption references in the accountability court against two former prime ministers, ex-chief ministers, and others. According to sources, NAB has completed investigations in 11 corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi, Shahbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, Ameer JUI-F’s Balochistan chapter, Maulana Abdul Wasay, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL), Iqbal Ahmed, etc. They said that NAB Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and Balochistan have drafted corruption references against these influential and next the next EBM is likely to give its go ahead to file these references in the Accountability Court.

Sharing details about the aforementioned corruption references against Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi and others, the sources said that NAB Rawalpindi has nominated ex-PMs Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi and two officials of grade 22 as accused in 33 bulletproof luxury vehicles case.

They said that former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had procured 33 high security vehicles for the use of foreign dignitaries of 19th summit of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), adding that even after the cancellation of the summit, these vehicles were used during said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure in violation of concerned regulations.

They said NAB, after conducting an investigation into the matter, has prepared a draft reference against two former premiers including Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi and other government officials.

NAB Rawalpindi has also sought EBM approval for filing reference in the accountability court against PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal and others for causing heavy loss to the national exchequer and misuse of power. Similarly, NAB Lahore has asked EBM to allow filing reference in accountability court against former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and others for their alleged involvement in Saaf Pani Scandal.

Furthermore, NAB Karachi has sought EBM consent for filing a supplementary reference against Chairman Associated Group (AG) and CEO JJVL, Iqbal Ahmed for billion of rupees in suspicious transactions.

NAB has also sought EBM’s go ahead for filing references against former CM of Balochistan, Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani, former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Farkhand Iqbal, Ameer JUI-F’s Balochistan chapter, Molvi Abdul Wasay, ex-Minister for Planning Development, Balochistan, Rizwan Ali Sherdil and others, Nasir Ali Shah Bukhari, ex-Advisor to Chairman Defunct KASB Bank for causing loss to national exchequer and misuse of powers.